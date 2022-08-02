e-Paper Get App

Naag Panchami 2022: GOAT! Evergreen memes to share on 'Naag Punch me' festival

Naag Panchami is being observed on August 2 this year. With milk or memes? Check below!

Tuesday, August 02, 2022
article-image

Naag Panchami falls on the fifth day of the moon’s waning in the Lunar Hindu month of Shravan. It is being observed on August 2. In India, Naag Panchami is celebrated with much fervour by Hindu believers. The festival involves worshipping the serpent god to get rid of bad karma. They worship the snake God Naagaraja to seek his blessings and forgiveness.

Let's skip to the meme part now. Memes seem to be language in itself for those creative witty minds on the internet. Take a look at some classic memes and joke template that surface on the internet during this occasion.

Check Memes Here:

Reverse Naag-punch Me

Stay safe please...

Friend - Naag Meme

Facebook

The snake hiss gets a funny angle

Social Media

Get it the Filmy Way!

Twitter

The toxic "Ex" template

Social Media

