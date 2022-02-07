e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 83,876 new COVID-19 cases, 895 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

Rose Day 2022: Singles share hilarious memes on Twitter

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Advertisement

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. However, Twitter users made #RoseDay to the top trends by posting meme on the occasion.

The first half of the celebration that begins with Rose day on February 7 and ends on the 14th of February 'Valentine's Day' seems to be a tricky phase for singles, while the days in later half sounds more fun to them - slap day, kick day, etc.

Twitterati shared hilarious memes on Rose day from the classic colored cauliflower joke to relevant texts over all time popular templates.

Take a look at some tweets, right here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Rose Day 2022: What do different colors of roses mean? Rose Day 2022: What do different colors of roses mean?
Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 02:08 PM IST
Advertisement