Rose Day 2022: Singles share hilarious memes on Twitter

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love. However, Twitter users made #RoseDay to the top trends by posting meme on the occasion.

The first half of the celebration that begins with Rose day on February 7 and ends on the 14th of February 'Valentine's Day' seems to be a tricky phase for singles, while the days in later half sounds more fun to them - slap day, kick day, etc.

Twitterati shared hilarious memes on Rose day from the classic colored cauliflower joke to relevant texts over all time popular templates.

Take a look at some tweets, right here:

Rose Day who? I want Gulab Jamun#RoseDay pic.twitter.com/rnOK4MPS7d — Bitchin Beautie 💅💞 (@beautie_bitchin) February 6, 2022

Instead of Rose, give this flower to your bae,

Atleast shaam ko kaam to aayega 😅😂#RoseDay pic.twitter.com/w4P1HB1N83 — Priyaanka (@Priyank_hahaha) February 7, 2022

Couples giving rose to their partners ..



Le * SINGLES #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/v3sfmYnBXv — Omkar Tripathi ❣️ (@Omkartripathii) February 7, 2022

When your Crush ask: Tum mere liye Rose nahi laye...??#RoseDay pic.twitter.com/mpiaFcH2xp — thebikashroy (@thebikashroy) February 7, 2022

#RoseDay

When my frnd enter my garden nd says

*Sun yeh Rose chahiye GF ko dena hai*



I b like pic.twitter.com/BwhAKrbxuR — Pari (@Paree_Kr_) February 7, 2022

In occasion of Rose day...........

Oh lord Please accept my Rose 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🙏🏻#RoseDay pic.twitter.com/UClxiXM2vU — Abhishek Roy (@IND_abhishek70) February 7, 2022

when you think it's a just a Monday so congratulations to you #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/s2BJNtzxYM — bawaligyan🤑 (@maddyayyer) February 7, 2022

On 7 Feb, Girls who are in relationship : #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/GoCyys0Gom — Ayush (@ApDonaDona) February 7, 2022

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 02:08 PM IST