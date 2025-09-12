Haryana: Special Court Sentenced 1 Hour Imprisonment To Investigation Officer For Repeated Absence At Hearings | X @haryanvitai

Kaithal, Haryana: During a hearing of a 2021 murder case, an unusual occurrence was observed in Kaithal's Special Court on Thursday. In the State of Haryana vs Gaurav case, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohit Aggarwal ordered the investigation officer, Inspector Rajesh Kumar, to be taken into custody for one hour due to his repeated absence from the court. This order is being criticized by the locals.

On the orders of the court, the police kept the inspector in uniform behind the bars made for prisoners in the court premises from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. After this incident, questions are being raised in the police department about the court's action.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar is currently posted as SHO in Badabudha police station of Sirsa district. He is accused of not appearing before the court on several dates for testimony, due to which the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him on August 29. When he arrived to testify on Thursday, the court ordered him to be kept in the barricades of the court premises for an hour.

No Written Order By The Court

Prisoner escort in charge, Sub Inspector Suresh Kumar, said that Naib Court Deepak and later the court reader and PP asked the inspector to put him behind bars. But when a written order was sought from them, no one had the order. This situation continued for about an hour. Later, when the written order came from the live court, the inspector was taken to appear in the court.

Police personnel of the district say that the court's anger may be justified, but the manner of action was extremely harsh and humiliating. Therefore, it is not appropriate to keep an SHO-level officer in the Bakshi Khana as an accused along with his uniform.