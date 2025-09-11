 Charlie Kirk Death: New Video Shows Stranger Man In Audience Celebrating And Cheering Moments After Shootout
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
A new video from the horrifying assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah University is surfacing on the Internet that shows a man celebrating and cheering just moments after Kirk was shot dead on the stage. In the video, the rest of the audience can be seen terrified, while this one stranger stood up from his seat and started cheering while staring straight into the camera. Netizens are demanding to find the man and are also suspecting his connection with the murder.

The shocking tragedy occurred when Charlie Kirk was addressing a student gathering at Utah Valley University on September 10. The 31-year-old, co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump, died instantly after a single gunshot struck his neck during the live event. As soon as the audience heard the gunshots and saw Kirk in blood, chaos erupted among them.

One of the videos of fearful spectators also captured a man cheering and celebrating the death of Charlie as he was shot dead on the stage.

WATCH VIDEO:

As seen in the video, the man can be seen staring right into the camera and celebrating with his fists in the air and cheering loudly. Behind him, many people from the stunned and fearful audience can be seen trying to get out of there as soon as possible.

article-image

Moments after the news of Charlie Kirk's death broke out, many old videos of him started going viral. One of these throwback videos shows that a female student flashed her nipples at Kirk, allegedly to distract him during the live interaction last year at a college campus. The moment was viral last year and is buzzing on the Internet again.

