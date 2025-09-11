 Caught On Camera: Cobra Enters Fancy Light Of Noida House, Was Rescued After 36 Hours
Caught On Camera: Cobra Enters Fancy Light Of Noida House, Was Rescued After 36 Hours

During the rescue operation, the frightened family locked themselves in the upper rooms of the house and relied on food deliveries from outside for two days.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Cobra Enters Fancy Light Of Noida House | X/@manishktiwari81

Noida: A cobra entered the home of a family living in D Block of Sector 51, Noida. The snake was found hiding inside the false ceiling and a decorative light fixture in the kitchen.

The family spotted the reptile when it began moving inside the light, triggering panic and fear. The forest department was immediately informed and launched a rescue operation that lasted over 36 hours. Eventually, the snake was safely removed in the evening.

During the rescue operation, the frightened family locked themselves in the upper rooms of the house and relied on food deliveries from outside for two days. A video from the spot has surfaced and has gone viral on social media.

The video captures the venomous snake slithering around the decorative light fixture within the enclosed ceiling structure.

article-image

The incident occurred on 9 September. According to the forest department, the snake was safely rescued and released in the Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

