Music Artist Akshath Acharya's 'Naadaaniyan' Sets New Instagram Trend; Netizens Including Remo D'Souza & Others Vibe To Viral Song

Naadaaniyan viral song |

After popular songs from the upcoming movie Pushpa 2 took the internet by storm, people have moved on to another beat. What's the new Instagram trend that you need to know about? It's a song titled 'Nadaaniyan' which is going viral on the social media platform and making people vibe to it.

There are more than 3.5 lakh reels created to his viral song. If you ask what's this trend all about, let us tell you that it is simple and rule-free. Unlike most beats and dance trends which come with iconic moves and signature steps, 'Naadaaniyan' doesn't have any specific dance step that needs recreation.

People have explored this trending song in various ways, while many danced to it others were seen posing on camera from their daily workout sessions, recording candid moments, or performing some romantic gestures with their partners.

Hansika Motwani, Remo D'Souza & others vibe to trending song

In many reels surfaced online, we see people either lip-syncing to the song or dropping some personalised dance steps on the song.

Notably, well-known choreographer Remo D'Souza also joined this trend and uploaded a dance reel on the 'Naadaaniyan' song. In his video, he paired with dancer Sushant Khatri.

Also, actresses Hansika Motwani and Madalsa M Chakraborty uploaded their reels of enjoying this beat.

About the viral song

The 'Naadaaniyan' song comes in the voice of a Mumbai-based artist named Akshath Acharya, 24, who has also penned the lyrics of the melody. The music video was released on YouTube on June 2 this year, and it has already received more than five lakh views on the platform and 31,000 likes.

Earlier this June, it was reportedly mentioned as one of the most streamed songs in the country, alongside attracting audience from India, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.