Divyang Man From MP Grooves To Sooseki Song's Hindi Version 'Angaaron' With His Wife; Video Goes Viral

Allu Arjun's sequel film, Pushpa 2, is one of the much-anticipated movies to hit the theatres in near future. While it is said to release on August 15, its songs are already out on the internet. After the 'Pushpa Pushpa Pushparaj' song impressed reel creators, another song from the film has got people grooving. There are several videos on social media that show dance enthusiasts recreating the couple song, Angaaron.

Of the many dance reels that have emerged online, a video of a husband and wife from Madhya Pradesh is going viral. It shows Omprakash Paraste and his wife Rambai enjoying the Angaaron vibes. It is noted that Omprakash is a divyang man, who recreates the dance moves with perfection and synchronisation as he teams up with his reel-cum-life partner Rambai.

Dance reel goes viral

From the iconic matchstick move to the Pushpa signature hand wave, the couple recreate every single step possible. They joyously dance to the 'Angaaron' song. Now, their dance video is winning the hearts of netizens.

Fire emojis were shared in the comments section as people appreciated the couple's dance performance.

Divyang man opens up

Omprakash was seen taking help of a long stick to maintain his balance and groove to the trending beat. Notably, after seeing him holding a stick and folding his left leg above the ground, people asked him if he was a differently-abled person or had some issues with his leg. To this, he recently broke silence and filmed an entire video clarifying and accepting that he's a divyang man. "I am really lame (langda)," he said in the clip.

To the unversed, the couple hails from a village in the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh. They have a huge fan following of 6,33,000 Instagram users. The Paraste couple often shares dance reels online as they recreate trending songs.

While the original Telugu beat from the upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule is titled 'Sooseki', its Hindi version is known as 'Angaaron (The couple song)'. It was released on YouTube earlier in 2024. It features the beautiful dance scenes performed by lead Pushpa actors, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, as they dance together.