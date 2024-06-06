Grandma Enjoys Pushpa 2's 'Sooseki' Song In Viral Dance Reel; Internet Is Loving Her 'Cute' Performance

Grandma Enjoys Pushpa 2's 'Sooseki' Song | Instagram

Have you the heard the latest music track from the upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule, also referred to as Pushpa 2? Yes, we are talking about the impressive song 'Sooseki,' which records some romantic dance moves from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana. A video of a grandma enjoying these dance moves from song is going viral.

Grandma enjoys 'Sooseki' song

The elderly woman is seen trying her best to catch up and recreate Rashmika's dance steps, which are simple and impressive. She wears a saree, unlike the actress who adorns a western attire, to perform the classic dance poses on the camera.

The grandma opens the video with her subtle smile and gently nodding her face. She is then seen creating a ring-like gesture through her fingers and taking it towards her eyes, which she enjoys as her first step to the Pushpa 2 beat. This move follows another one where the aged woman is seen throwing a step that resembles lighting a matchstick.

What comes is next is the most expected pose without which the performance would have stayed incomplete. You might have already guessed it without we saying. It is the iconic Pushpa hand wave that took the internet by storm.

Internet finds grandma's dance reel "Cute"

That's not all. The grandma soon pairs with her usual dance partner and grandson, Akshay Partha. Internet users replied to the dance reel and called it "Cute." They were delighted by the grandma's performance. "Super awesome... paati is fire," said netizens while praising her and her dance poses.

Sooseki is originally a Telugu song that is a part of the upcoming sequel film Pushpa: The Rule. It's the 'Couple song' which shows Pushparaj and Srivalli performing the dance steps choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.