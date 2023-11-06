WATCH: Dancing Dadi Enjoys Viral Song 'Khalasi' In Recent Dance Reel

What's trending on social media? One of the videos doing rounds on the internet is of Ravi Bala Sharma, also known as Dancing Dadi, grooving to the popular song by Coke Studio Bharat 'Khalasi.' The song which is brought alive by artists Aditya Gadhvi and Achint became no less than an anthem during the recent festival season and its Garba nights. However, it doesn't seem to fade away as it continues to attract love from content creators. WATCH:

Video goes viral

Despite being a while from Navaratri and approaching Diwali soon, netizens can't get over this song and the dance performed by their Dancing Dadi. The Instagram influencer shared her dance moves on the energetic beat last month, but the reel continues to attract likes and reactions. Netizens commented with 'heart' and 'fire' emojis to cheer the elderly woman and appreciate her lively performance. The video has gone viral and attracted 795K views. Thousands of people lived the dance reel.

Check out the original song

Earlier this year, Coke Studio Bharat released a mesmerising music track that won the hearts of millions of people titled "Khalasi." It described the song to be an iconic one that narrated the take of the "limitless sailor who has set out to explore through the shores of Gujarat." The beautiful song was penned by lyricist Saumya Joshi and sung by Aditya Gadhvi and Achint.

