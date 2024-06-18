Couple Recreates Scenes Of Pushpa 2's 'Sooseki' Song In Viral Video; Impressed Netizens Hit Like Button

Fans do many things to express their love for their favourite star. While some would rush to the cinemas to witness the first show on first day, others might recreate scenes and dance moves, creating some buzz about the movie online. In a recent case, a couple was seen enjoying the popular song 'Sooseki' from the upcoming film Pushpa 2.

Watch video

The video showed the couple dancing and recreating the scenes of the song which originally features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna on the screen. Identified as Sravani and Abhi, the couple performed to the trending song by not only throwing the iconic dance steps but also recreating the initial shots before the music came in.

The 'AbhiSrav' couple performed on the song with grace. They wore costumes resembling the original scene to produce their dance reel. The video opened by casting Sravani as Srivalli, the Pushpa movie character played by actress Rashmika Mandanna.

While the woman donned a hot red top, the male partner complemented her with Pushpraaj looks, as he styled himself in all black. Soon into the reel, the couple was seen performing the classic poses of the song, including the viral Pushpa hand wave.

Video wins more than 2 lakh likes

The duo posted the video on Instagram, expressing their fan moment and revealing their excitement for the film. The reel was released earlier this June, and it has already went viral with more than two lakh likes.