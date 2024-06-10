Cheer Girl Enjoys 'Pushpa Pushpa' Dance Moves Wearing Team India Jersey In Viral Video

Cheer Girl Enjoys 'Pushpa Pushpa' Dance | Instagram

Did you enjoy the stunning match between India and Pakistan on Sunday night? You might have donned your India jersey or worn something blue to scream out loud for the Men In Blue, are we right?

A cheer leader named Irina Rudakova, who makes it to the cheering stands during the Indian Premier League (IPL), recently posted a video of her giving a shoutout to India in the wake of the thrilling Ind vs Pak T20 world cup match. It wasn't an official performance from New York, but certainly an impressive one where she extended her support for the Rohit Sharma-led cricket team.

Irina expressed her love for an Indian song as she vibed for Team India. She was seen grooving to the very popular song from the upcoming film 'Pushpa: The RULE.' The cheer girl enjoyed 'Pushpa Pushpa' dance moves wearing the Team India jersey in her video. She tried recreating the signature dance steps nailed by actor Allu Arjun.

Video: Cheer girl dances to 'Pushpa Pushpa' song

The video opened by showing the Irina doing the iconic Pushpa hand wave on camera. She recorded the reel at a local ground as she was joined by a few kids there. Along with her candid dance crew, she recreated the steps of the trending movie song.

Netizens react

Her dance reel has went viral on Instagram and received 1.6 lakh views. People were impressed with her dance moves and shared heart emojis in the comments section. One of the internet users invited her to his dance class, and said, "Teach this to all students..."