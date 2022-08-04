e-Paper Get App

Mumbai rains: Peacock exhibits beauty at Raj Bhavan; watch video

The national bird was seen dancing to its glory at Raj Bhavan. The video of the incident is full with positive vibes!

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Video credits: Nagorao Rodevad, Raj Bhavan

Mumbai has been raining since early this day. Most would agree that the best thing about the pleasant showers is to witness a peacock dance. Oh, lovely, isn't it? A video of the national bird gracefully opening its feather and dancing to its glory was filmed at Raj Bhavan. The clip is sure to spread positive vibes.

Watch video:

article-image

