Home / Viral / Rare! White peacock flies gracefully in Italian island; watch video

Since the video surfaced on Twitter, it has won 16K likes and flooded with 'aww' comments.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 01:42 PM IST

Twitter @Yoda4ever
Peacock flaunting their feathers, dancing in the rain or taking a graceful sky ride is a beautiful sight! In a video that's gone viral on the internet, we can see a white peacock flying at the Baroque garden on the North Italian island of Isola Bella.

Is it a recent video? We're unsure, however, it's definitely a footage worth watching to please one's eye. Since the video surfaced on Twitter, it has won 16K likes and flooded with 'aww' comments.

