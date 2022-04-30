Wait, what? Vegan man drinks own urine to stay young forever, says 'it cured mental health struggles...'

Want to look lesser than your age? You might have come across various products and procedures to stay young for long, however, a vegan man has suggested that people can benefit their health from sipping in old urine. Not gomutra (cow-urine), but one's own excreta!

Wait, what? Yes, you read that it! The man who flaunt his health and anti-aging features on social media credits it all to his urine therapy. He drinks his urine to stay young forever, says 'it cured mental health struggles...'

Look back at his image, can you make a fair guess on his age? Did you just say 20s? Surprisingly, he is in his mid-30s. The Daily Mail stated that the man identified as Harry Matadeen turned to drinking urine six years ago after reading about its alleged health benefits. The report quoted him and read, "From the moment I drank the urine, it woke up my brain and removed my depression. I felt a new sense of peace, calm and determination. I thought "wow I can make it for free and always keep myself in this happy state."

It is observed that Harry consumes 200ml of mostly his one-month old urine every day. He doesn't simply sip in the drops, he rubs his urine into his skin to claim that it made him look a decade younger. Harry reveals that it is the key to 'eternal youth'.

Is he the only one of such kind. Shocking, but no! According to NY post, a 55-year-old former Versace model last year claimed the 'waste' drink helped to maintain his chiseled looks, while a pro golfer recently said that the practice was part of his own disease-fighting health regimen.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:53 AM IST