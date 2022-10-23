Mumbai: Mini train services to Matheran resume from Oct 22, watch picturesque video

Mumbai: Mini train services to Matheran resume from Oct 22 | screengrab- Twitter

The Central Railway on Thursday announced the resumption of Neral-Matheran mini train services from October 22 ahead of the Diwali holidays after 3 years. Matheran, which means 'forest on the forehead' is a small hill station located 100 km from Mumbai and mini trains running amid lush green forests are its main attractions.

You need to first reach Neral which is located at the base of Matheran and is connected to Mumbai by Central Railways. Since 2019, the rail line to Matheran was closed due to heavy damage during Monsoon in August 2019.

There would be six daily services between Aman Lodge, Matheran's mini train starting station, and Matheran station. Neral-Matheran rail line was built in 1907 and the mini train is the only mode of transport that takes tourists to Matheran as it is Asia’s only automobile-free hill station but tourists opt to go by walk or by horse ride too.

A video was posted by Mumbai Railway Users yesterday, October 22, on Twitter, showing the mini train running amid lush green forests and they captioned the video as, "Relish this beautiful video of Neral to Matheran toy train running after 3 years today. Thanks for this beautiful video. Mumbaikars enjoy this travel to the hill station started today."

#Watch | The famous #toytrain service between #Neral & #Matheran resumes



The service between Neral and Matheran was suspended in 2019 after heavy rains caused damage at 20 locations, leading to the tracks getting washed away in several areas.#IndianRailways #Tourism #Trending pic.twitter.com/h9umpqiCJK — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 23, 2022

Twitterati expressed their excitement at this news. A Twitter user commented that it was appreciable of the central railway to bring toy train back on track. Heavy rain uneven terrain have created so many hurdles for them to complete job. Great job done.

Read their comments below:

