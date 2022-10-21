Diwali 2022: Five restaurants in Mumbai offering Diwali special menu

Think Diwali and one tends to picture festivities on a grand scale — lights, crackers, sweets and decking up to celebrate the festivities. But there is absolutely nothing that can define Diwali better than food. This Diwali, we bring to you five places in Mumbai that should be on your list for Diwali dinning; do check them out to enjoy the festive indulgence by yourself.

Seeds Of Life

This Diwali eating out shouldn’t be a guilt trip. So, how about rewarding yourself with indulgent vegetarian and vegan delights without compromising on your taste buds? Seeds of Life, the vibrant health café in Juhu and Bandra must-try menu includes Pulled Jackfruit Burger, Kale Quinoa Salad, Butternut Squash Wrap, Kale Matcha Smoothie, Aloe Vera Cooler and much more.

Location: Bandra and Juhu

Timing: 11 am to 11 pm.

Price: INR 800 + for two.

Contact: Bandra: +91 9653336089, Juhu: +91 8591882863.

Poco Loco

Mumbai’s beloved experimental molecular-based Spanish and Mexican tapas bar, Poco Loco's new food menu consists of scrumptious Sopas, Ensaladas, Tacos, Pizzas, Segundos, Arroces alongside impressive and detailed Jain-friendly offerings that are sure to leave you marveling this festive season.

Location: Khar and Gamdevi

Timing: 12 pm to 1.30 am.

Price: INR 1,500 + for two.

Contact: +91 932419366

HomeSlice

HARSHIKA TANTIA

Diwali parties aren't fun unless they're filled with lots of food which totally sounds yumm! Amp up your Diwali Partying Experience with the HomeSlice Pizza Kits. This DIY kit is a unique concept that delivers a fresh and healthy pizza for you. This includes their delicious range like the Homeslice original Tomato Pizza, Pizza Tartufo, Mother Earth Pizza, Truffle n Honey along with pastas, salads and more add-ons.

All day. Price on request.

Order homeslicepizzakit.com

Contact: +91 99200 89981

Bambai

This newly launched restaurant, Bambai in Juhu serves multi-cultural foods. From starters to mains and desserts you have everything that can satiate your Diwali and local cuisine cravings. Vegetarians can expect Lasun Chana Fry, Cheese Mushroom Keema, and Tandoori Paneer among many others. Non-vegetarian options include like Bhatti Da Murg, Kurla Key Kebab Pav, Mutton Keema Samosa and much more. For desserts you have options like Chocolate Cake, Masala Chai Chocolate Souffle, Rose Mawa Cake, Warm Apple Crumble Pie, Irani Raspberry Soda, Konkan Kanya, and Zafrani Berry Shake.

Location: Juhu

Timing: 9 am to 12 am.

Price: INR 1,600 + for one.

Contact: +91 8779626143.

Khandani Rajdhani

Khandani Rajdhani, the popular vegetarian thali restaurant brings to you magical food from the mystical royal kitchens of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The menu includes fried and steamed farsans like Bhakarwadi, Dhokla and Cheese Corn Khaman, Chats like Dahi Papdi Chat, and Dahi Samosa Chat and Dahi Vada are sure to satiate your festive taste buds. Expect Dum Aloo, Jodhpur Ka Jugatta, Chole Paneer Masala, and Tadka Dal and Palak Puri. Dessert section has Rose Kulfi.

Location: Khandani Rajdhani all outlets

Timing: 12 pm to 12 am.

Price: INR 1,200 + for one.

Contact: +91 9819555196.

Ginkgo — Pan Asian Kitchen

Spruce up your Diwali celebrations with Ginkgo's Pan-Asian flavours that are prepared to perfection to satisfy all your food cravings. Right from their must-try Chinese Dan Dan Noodles, and Vietnamese Rice Paper Roll, to the classic Korean Kimchi Fried Rice, Korean Spicy Garlic Chicken, Pad Thai, Barbecue Spare Rolls, Taiwanese Fried Chicken Popcorn and more, Ginkgo makes sure you keep coming back for more.

Location: Dadar

Timing: 11:30 am – 3:30 pm, 7 pm – 11:30 pm.

Price: INR 1,000 + for one.

Contact: +91 8591419470.