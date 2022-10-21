Diwali 2022: Five new habits to pick up this festive season

Diwali is a time for family get-together and celebration. It is also a time to start fresh and leave old habits in the past. Every year, people across India resolve to improve their health, relationship, work-life balance, or spirituality. But let’s face it: most of us give up on our resolutions quite soon.

This Diwali, why not make a resolution that you can keep? Instead of old school resolutions, let’s commit to picking up some new healthy habits.

Here are five suggestions to get you started this Diwali:

Nurture your mind, body and spirit

Practice mindfulness and visualisation. Mindfulness can help you live in the present moment and enjoy life more fully. When you focus your thoughts on what you want to achieve and practice the art of law of attraction or manifestation, you can create an incredible life for yourself. By nurturing your mind, body, and spirit, you can open yourself up to limitless possibilities. When you are in alignment with your desires, the universe will conspire to help you achieve them. So, focus on what you want, visualise it as if it has already happened, and feel the emotions that come with it.

Volunteer for a cause you care about

This Diwali you can try giving back to those less fortunate than you, giving back to those who need it the most. You can consider volunteering at a local shelter or an animal shelter or donating clothes or food items to those in need. Volunteering just once or twice can make a lasting difference in someone else’s life as well as your own! Make it a point to be generous with your time, resources and love. Indulge in some good karma this holiday season. No act of kindness is too big or too small!

Manage time wisely

One of the best habits you can pick this season is to learn how to manage your time wisely which can help to reduce stress. It can also lead you to do more of the things you desire. Make a resolution to stick to a schedule and use time management tools like planners and calendars to hold yourself accountable.

Quit bad habits

If there are any bad habits you’d like to break, Diwali is a great time to do it! For example- take care of your imbalanced sleep cycle, quit smoking, or cut down on caffeine...

Be more mindful of your spending and invest more money

Finally, one of the smartest things we can do this Diwali is to start investing money. Whether you’re setting aside money in an account or investing in stocks or mutual funds, taking some time out to think about your financial well being is always a good idea.

Picking up these unique habits may be difficult, but it’s possible to make a real difference in your life with some planning and effort. At the start of any new habit formation journey, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed or discouraged. We may doubt whether we simply don’t have enough time or energy to focus on something new. But with patience and commitment, it is possible to cultivate habits that can lead to bigger and better outcomes in all areas of our lives. This Diwali, apart from spending more time with your family or making healthy lifestyle changes in your life, let’s make a resolution to pick up some new habits with which we can make a positive difference in our lives and the lives of those around us.

(Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder and Director – Gateway of Healing)