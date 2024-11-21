 Mumbai Local Video: Men Riskily Squeeze Through Railings Of Railway Station; Jugaad Of Train Passengers Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMumbai Local Video: Men Riskily Squeeze Through Railings Of Railway Station; Jugaad Of Train Passengers Goes Viral

Mumbai Local Video: Men Riskily Squeeze Through Railings Of Railway Station; Jugaad Of Train Passengers Goes Viral

The men opted for the restricted route, which was closed using railings, to exit the train. Instead of usually stepping down on the railway platform as the train halted there, they switched to the other side and alighted with great difficulty. In the few seconds of the train's scheduled halt at the railway station, nearly half a dozen of people managed to riskily pass through the railings.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
In Risky Jugaad, Mumbai Local Passengers Riskily Squeeze Through Railings Of Railway Station To Exit Train | Instagram/Borivali Churchgate Bhajan

An undated video from the Mumbai Local train service showing people not alighting on the railway platform but getting down on a restricted space, that too in a dangerous manner, has surfaced online. It shows men travelling on the second class coach of the transport leaving the footboard to hold the fence of the railway station.

Despite the route being restricted with some railings, they attempted to squeeze themselves into the fairly available space to exit the premises.

They appeared to be in a struggle to use a shortcut avoiding long walk on railway platform. Train passengers (said to be at the Dadar) alighted the transport to not step on the station platform but the little space around the stairs connecting the FOB. They did so in a risky manner by squeezing themselves through the railings installed there.

Watch video

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Class 12 Science Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: Complete Schedule Inside
CBSE Class 12 Science Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: Complete Schedule Inside
Ukraine: US, Spain, Italy & Greece Shut Embassies In Kyiv Amid Escalating Russian Threats & Nuclear Tensions
Ukraine: US, Spain, Italy & Greece Shut Embassies In Kyiv Amid Escalating Russian Threats & Nuclear Tensions
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies For Week; AQI Stands At 108
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies For Week; AQI Stands At 108
NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment
NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment

More abut the viral video

The men opted for the restricted route, which was closed using railings, to exit the train. Instead of usually stepping down on the railway platform as the train halted there, they switched to the other side and alighted with great difficulty.

In the few seconds of the train's scheduled halt at the railway station, nearly half a dozen of people managed to riskily pass through the railings. The video of their jugaad is going viral on social media.

Read Also
Passenger Weaves Hammock Between Train Berths, Video Of This Next-Level Jugaad Goes Viral
article-image

An Instagram page, which often shares Bhajan reels relating to the Borivali-Churchgate train, uploaded this video online earlier this November. It showed people getting off the crowded train in an usual manner and then taking the stairs, which probably guided them to the FOB or the exit.

"Don't play with ur life you should take risk but not with ur life", the page wrote while sharing the footage on Instagram and condemning the method the men used to exit the transport.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Local Video: Men Riskily Squeeze Through Railings Of Railway Station; Jugaad Of Train...

Mumbai Local Video: Men Riskily Squeeze Through Railings Of Railway Station; Jugaad Of Train...

MP Man Fires Gun Shots In Air After Purchasing Thar ROXX; Netizens Tag Police, Anand Mahindra...

MP Man Fires Gun Shots In Air After Purchasing Thar ROXX; Netizens Tag Police, Anand Mahindra...

Video: Meet CBSC 10th Fail Chai Wala, His Tea Stall At Lucknow Takes Internet By Storm

Video: Meet CBSC 10th Fail Chai Wala, His Tea Stall At Lucknow Takes Internet By Storm

3 Andhra Youths Film Reel Scaring Deer Herd At Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Forest, Fined ₹15,000 After...

3 Andhra Youths Film Reel Scaring Deer Herd At Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Forest, Fined ₹15,000 After...

Shocking Video! Greater Noida Woman Brutally Thrashes Pet Dog In Sector 10 Society, Police Action...

Shocking Video! Greater Noida Woman Brutally Thrashes Pet Dog In Sector 10 Society, Police Action...