Passenger Weaves Hammock Between Train Berths, Video Of This Next-Level Jugaad Goes Viral

Social media users often come across instances of ticketless passengers creating chaos on the train, of which a few videos even go viral. Recently, a video of passenger, believed to not have a confirmed berth, preparing a resting space for himself by weaving a cot between two upper berths.

In his next-level 'jugaad' to comfortably rest during his travel, he constructed a hammock using a long rope.

The undated video featured a crowded train with people resting on their assigned berths, where a passenger was seen weaving a hammock for himself. Instead of using a 'dhoti' or a saree to create a makeshift hammock, this man engaged in taking his comfort too seriously.

The video appeared to show him literally crafting a hammock using the required rope.

An X user named Gaju Gade uploaded the footage online. He captioned his post by hilariously reacting to the passenger's 'jugaad', "Railway me ab seat ko leke koi dikkat nhi hai. Railway ne 7000 special train chalai bhai ne extra seat ka arrangement kr diya ab kisi ko koi pareshani nhi hongi (There would be no problem regarding seats on railway trains anymore. They are running 7000 special trains. This man made an arrangement for his own seat.)".

Unlike most ticketless commuters, who try to adjust seats with fellow passengers or ideally cancel their travel, this man entered the train and even readied his berth.

Internet reacts

As the video of him weaving his berth rolled out on the internet platform, it caught the attention of netizens and made them react to the incident.

While the video attracted mixed reactions online, it is not acceptable to involve in acts that could modify the berths or any other facilities of the public transport.

"Are bhaiya ye kya nya invention kiye hn (Brother, what an invention you have done)," wrote one user while expressing wonder and amusement on the hammock berth created inside the train coach.

"Jugad achha hai local train mai yahi hota hai (It's good hack. It must be done in local train too)," said another user.