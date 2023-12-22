VIDEO: Man Makes Jugaad Hammock In Crowded Train; Here's What Happened When He Tried To Sleep Inside It

Bihar Man Makes Jugaad Hammock In Crowded Train; Video Goes Viral |

A video purportedly from a Bihar-bound train showed a man trying to find himself a comfortable space in the crowded coach. He was seen setting up his makeshift hammock with a bedsheet from his luggage by tightly tying it to the available poles near the berths. However, the jugaad looked like a good one but failed to carry his weight. WATCH VIDEO:

The video opened showing a passenger preparing a hammock connecting two upper berths to enjoy a nap during the train travel, however, things didn't go as he wished. As soon as he landed inside it, the bedsheet opened leading to the man's fall. The man dramatically fell on the floor, hurting other commuters seated there in the crowded premises.

Video goes viral

The incident has gone viral on social media. Several netizens have shared the clip across internet platforms. One of the shares made on X grabbed over 114K views along with hundreds of replies. People reacted to the clip drawing the attention of the railway officials to look into the matter of overcrowded trains.

Netizens react

As he was believed to be a ticketless passenger, people condemned the act of boarding the transport without a valid ticket. "This is how 80 percent of people travel in Indian railway. Focus should be on increasing normal train..." said an X user, while another wrote, "Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw, this is happening more often. Can you please do something about this?"

This is how 80 percent of people travel in Indian railway. Focus should be on increasing normal train rather than Bande bharat https://t.co/7aLzOl0UyC — Rohit Kumar Gupta (@rohitkrgupta) December 21, 2023

Railways are peak comedy nowadays. https://t.co/WB4PLLq48X — Tai Lung 2.0 (@Phoenixx12345) December 21, 2023