 Mumbai: Passengers Travel On Gap Between Coaches & Footboard Of Crowded Local Train; Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Viral Video
Even the first-class coaches were crowded and saw people struggling to hold the middle rod and balance themselves.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Risky travel on crowded Mumbai local train | Social media

Mumbai local trains are dubbed as the lifeline of the city, but a video showing a crowded rail raised questions about the safety of lives of the commuters. It showed people having over-boarded the transport in a risky manner. It showed passengers clinging at the edge of the gateway while standing on the footboard, fitting themselves next to a closed unoperated door, and even managing to stand and travel in the gap between two compartments.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video recorded a risky travel taking place on the Mumbai local train coaches. Both men and women were spotted risking their lives to fit in and travel on the transport despite the huge rush. Even the first-class coaches were crowded and saw people, purportedly all ticket-based commuters, struggling to hold the middle rod and balance themselves.

Netizens react

As the video surfaced on social media, several internet users reacted to it. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also took note of the clip and the severe conditions in which the people of the city were seen travelling. Taking to X, he wrote, "I have always wondered, and very very seriously, how do politicians and railway officials feel when they see their own failure running every 3 minutes at 60 KMPH. Kiling 12-15 people every single day and injuring around 40-50 people... (sic)"

While the video is said to have originally been posted on Instagram earlier this December, an X user identified as Rosy shared it online by remarking that the travel is not meant for beginners or newbies in the city. Netizens reacted to this and wrote, "It’s scary and not funny! People just don’t care about their lives."

Check more reactions below

VIDEO: Mobile Addiction Or Train Stunt? Passenger Travels On Footboard Of Mumbai Local Fixing His...
