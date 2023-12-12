VIDEO: Mobile Addiction Or Train Stunt? Passenger Travels On Footboard Of Mumbai Local Fixing His Phone On Door Panel

Man Places Mobile On Mumbai Local's Door While Travelling On Footboard With Earphones | Instagram

Instagram users witnessed a 'Moye Moye' moment as they came across a video showing a train passenger riskily using his mobile during the commute. The incident was reported from a Mumbai local train (Western Railway) where a man was seen fixing his phone to the door panel to enjoy music on his earphones. One of the passengers on another platform of the station noticed the risky travel and mobile usage and took to film the incident. Now, the clip has gone viral on social media trying to draw the attention of authorities towards the stunt.

Risky jugaad goes viral

Visuals showed the man travelling on the footboard of the train while risking his and his mobile phone's safety. Undoubtedly, the man made a jugaad to use the device hands-free during his commute in crowded public transport. He somehow, purportedly with the help of vacuum hooks, placed his smartphone next to the second class compartment's door.

"Moye Moye"

His next-level method to use the phone was certainly a dangerous one leaving netizens worried people about the safety of the passenger and his device. "What he is doing? Kaha atka Rakha hai mobile. Waha se nahi girega? (Where has he attached his mobile? Won't it fall from there?)" people asked while reacting to the viral video. Meanwhile, as the man realised being filmed, he posed and waved at the camera without any guilt. Notably, the incident was uploaded online with the trending song 'Moye Moye' to give internet users goosebumps, suggesting the stunt to be no less than a nightmare.