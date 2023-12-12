Viral Video: Delhi Man Rides Bull On Busy Road, Says 'Petrol Mehenga Hua Toh Ab...'

Man rides bull with helmet in viral video from Delhi | Instagram

Peak Delhi things? In an unconventional scene, a man was seen riding a bull on the roads of Delhi instead of choosing an automobile to travel the city. He was spotted sitting on the bull holding its leash and guiding the animal to walk further. WATCH:

People found it quite bizarre to come across a man commuting on a bull instead of usual transport modes such as the metro, rickshaw, or bike. They filmed the incident on their phone cameras and shared it on social media. Meanwhile, identified as "Bull rider" on Instagram, the man himself posted his road stunt on the platform. He captioned the reel referring to the increasing price of petrol and said, "Petrol mehnga hua toh ab meme usko uski bhi aukaat dikha dee (As petrol got expensive, I showed it its place)."

More videos

The Instagram user who enjoys more than 50K followers on the platform and over two lakh subscribers on YouTube has shared several videos of getting on the streets with his bull. Of the many reels uploaded on his page, here are two clips that caught our attention. One showed him riding along a young kid and another showed a helmet-less policeman merely looking at the rider and continuing on the route.

Passersby were spotted approaching him for a selfie in some of the clips. It is noted through his videos that the bull ride attracts crowds shooting videos and interacting with the influencer.

Another incident of riding a bull on streets

Earlier this year, an intoxicated man was seen riding a bull in Rishikesh at an extremely fierce speed. As the video went viral, the Uttarakhand Police took note of the incident and followed necessary action. The person was made to apologise alongside legal consequences. VIDEO:

05 मई की देर रात्रि तपोवन ऋषिकेश में नशे में युवक के सांड के ऊपर सवार होने संबंधी सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए युवक के विरुद्व वैधानिक कार्यवाही करते हुए युवक को चेतावनी दी गयी कि पशुओं के साथ भविष्य में इस प्रकार दुर्व्यवहार न करें। pic.twitter.com/VrSxRdhqJX — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) May 8, 2023

Petrol rates

In Delhi, the price of petrol is reportedly Rs 96.72/litre. However, it is sold for Rs 106.31/litre in Mumbai and for Rs 102.63/litre in Chennai. It was only in May last year that India saw an evident and comforting change in fuel rates when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8/litre and Rs6/litre respectively.