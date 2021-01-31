Mumbai local trains to resume operation for all from February 1; fixed time slots create confusion among netizens

While Mumbai local trains will resume the operation for all from February 1, the condition of the fixed time slots has created confusion among netizens.

For the general public, local trains will be available in three time slots:

From the start of the day's services to 7 am

12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

9:00 pm to the end of the day

As per the instructions of the Maharashtra government, between 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm only those engaged in essential services will be allowed to travel.

These fixed time slots led to confusion over the end timing of the slot. One Twitter account which goes by the username @mumbairailusers has come up with a hilarious meme which sums up this confusion.

The meme is posted with a caption - "Whether a common passenger in Mumbai needs to complete the journey by 7 am or up to 7 am he can start his journey."

While several upvoted the meme, few shared it and asked the same question.

Check the meme here: