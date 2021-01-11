'25 din mein paisa double': Akshay Kumar shares his own version of 'Phir Hera Pheri' meme

The iconic comedy drama “Hera Pheri” and its sequel have been a meme constant across social media. From Babu Bhaiya’s “Ricks (risk) nai leneka” to “Utha re le baba, utha le”, the dialogues of this celluloid are timeless.

The sequel to "Hera Pheri", titled "Phir Hera Pheri", was released in 2006. While the three heroes -Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal returned, Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen were cast as female leads, and late Neeraj Vora took over as director.

The first film’s narrative revolved around three “good-natured” men struggling in life, who get rich thanks to a freak twist of fate involving a wrong telephone number and a sinister kidnapping gone haywire. Tabu also played a pivotal role in the entertainer, which set the template for new-age comedy in Bollywood. It was directed by Priyadarshan.

The second installment touched upon what happens after they become wealthy. Kumar hears about a scheme for doubling his wealth in 21 days from a con woman (Basu).

Akshay Kumar, took to Twitter and shared a revamped version of the dialogue that turned into a meme over the years.

He captioned an image of him holding a yellow briefcase as, “When you know the ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’.”