Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and other Bollywood celebs take part in Bernie Sanders meme fest

A picture of US Senator Benie Sanders, sitting cross-legged on a chair in his cozy and comfortable outfit at the presidential inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden, recently became fodder for memers and triggered a meme fest on the social media. Joining the bandwagon are Bollywood celebrities Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and others.

On Sunday, Malaika took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a stunning sun-kissed picture, where she was seen sitting with her pup in the balcony. Giving the picture a funny twist, Malaika shared her own version of the meme by fixing the viral photograph of Sanders in the post.

Asking fans to give an apt caption to the picture, Malaika wrote, "Need a caption ....#GettinAsunBern."