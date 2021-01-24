Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and other Bollywood celebs take part in Bernie Sanders meme fest

A picture of US Senator Benie Sanders, sitting cross-legged on a chair in his cozy and comfortable outfit at the presidential inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden, recently became fodder for memers and triggered a meme fest on the social media. Joining the bandwagon are Bollywood celebrities Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and others.
On Sunday, Malaika took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a stunning sun-kissed picture, where she was seen sitting with her pup in the balcony. Giving the picture a funny twist, Malaika shared her own version of the meme by fixing the viral photograph of Sanders in the post.
Asking fans to give an apt caption to the picture, Malaika wrote, "Need a caption ....#GettinAsunBern."
'Cocktail' actress Deepika Padukone's rib-tickling post sees her seated on the counter of a kitchen preparing something, where she is joined by Bernie.
Check it out here:
Actor Adhyayan Suman also took part in the meme fest as he shared a photo of his new home's housewarming puja on social media. In the photo, Adhyayan can be seen performing the puja with his father Shekhar Suman as Sanders looks on from behind!
"My New House! Finally with all the love, support and my parent's blessings, I've moved into a beautiful place with good vibes and positive energies! Thanking Mr #BernieSanders to inaugurate this house the traditional way! #newbeginnings #MyNewHouse #Goodvibes," Adhyayan captioned the photo on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra photoshopped the Sanders into her family pictures and even behind-the-scenes photos from 'The White Tiger.'