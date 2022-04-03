Mumbai: Kid cuts cake with Khaki studio's 'Happy Birthday to you' during Sunday Streets; watch video

Aiming to make residents rise and shine even on Sundays, the team have launched their 'Sunday Streets' initiative, which would hold energizing activities from cycling to gaming.

However, to add cherry on the cake over scheduled events of the Sunday Streets, the Mumbai Police celebrated a young boy's birthday too. The police band Khaki studio played the 'Happy Birthday' hymn for the kid amidst the Sunday gathering. Along the beats of the Khaki artists, the boy sliced the birthday cake, creating a special and memorable moment.

The video of the boy enjoying his birthday celebration in the presence of Mumbai police was uploaded on Instagram by a local, who had made it to the gathering, later also shared by the official handle of Mumbai Police on the social media platform.

Take a look at the video, right here:

