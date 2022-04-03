Can you guess the beat? Mumbai Police's Khaki studio performs live during Sunday Street

Is Sunday a fun day? Yes, but since the last weekend its a fun time along with Mumbai Police.

Aiming to make residents rise and shine even on Sundays, the team have launched their 'Sunday Streets' initiative, which would hold energizing activities from cycling to gaming.

The last Sunday witnessed large gatherings, with children painting on roads, yoga sessions for adults, cyclists showing their moves and stunts and senior citizens taking in the sights. Seeing the interest and enthusiasm among Mumbaikars, from this Sunday the event will gear in nine locations.

As of today, during the Sunday Streets activities, Mumbai Police's Khaki studio was seen performing live to various tunes and melodies. Several netizens took to share the clippings of the band playing the beats to their best.

Last Sunday, the city had cheered them to replay the 'Srivalli' beat during the Sunday Streets, and the videos of the same went viral. However, this time the Mumbai Police is seen tuning to sync in a different collection to encourage the locals, and enjoy the leisure day.

No spoilers on what beat was played by the Police band a few hours ago, check it yourself:

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:18 AM IST