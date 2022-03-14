e-Paper Get App
Viral

Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

Watch video: Mumbai Police's Khaki Studio plays 'Srivalli' from Allu Arjun's Pushpa

FPJ Web Desk
The Pushpa fever hasn't really faded away, with celebrities to commoners recreating the stylized moves and grooving to musical beats of the Allu Arjun starrer.

However, the much talented and looked up band performed the popular 'Srivalli' beat in its recent release. On Sunday, Mumbai Police's Khaki Studio played 'Srivalli' from Allu Arjun's Pushpa. In the video posted on their YouTube channel, we can see Police personnel performing over several musical instruments including clarinet, saxophone, trumpet and flute.

Watch the video, right here:

Earlier, the band Khaki Studio had tuned with soulful renditions of Lata Mangeshkar’s Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo and Money Heist song Bella Ciao.

Check here:

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:45 PM IST