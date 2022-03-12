Watch video: Dwayne Bravo recreates Nora Fatehi’s 'Dance Meri Rani' beat along his friend

the video amassed over 2 million views.Guru Randhawa’s 'Dance Meri Rani' featuring Nora Fatehi is all over the internet, with viral videos and dance reels. To join the trend, the West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo took to hook the steps of the popular beat.

In the recent video posted by the cricketer, we can see him grooving to the moves of the viral beat along his DJ friend. “Just having some fun to Dance Meri Rani with my superstar DJ friend @djanamusic. Just our version of the dance,” read the video caption. Since shared on Instagram, the video has gained over 2 million views.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 04:26 PM IST