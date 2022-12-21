Mumbai: Diversion near Haji Ali Dargah goes viral for displaying 'Smoke Weed Everyday' message; watch video | Twitter

Mumbai's popular tourist destination and religious site Haji Ali saw visitors leave stunned as they travelled through the area. A signboard next to the diversion near Haji Ali Dargah carried an unusual message for drivers and motorists taking the route. "Smoke Weed Everyday" was scrolling in bold red fonts on a digital display there.

Watch viral video

Haji Ali, Mumbai - diversion sign now says "smoke weed everyday" pic.twitter.com/ivdTItelUY — Akshat Deora (@tigerAkD) December 20, 2022

Why would any official signboard promote the consumption of drugs and intoxicants? This thought made people identify a technical glitch on the Mumbai-based road which was further clarified by officials from L&T, the company which installed an LED display board for diversion from Haji Ali to Lotus junction.

The video from Mumbai has stunned commuters over the unlikely advisory message that flashed on the digital display screen. The footage has gone viral on social media since being shared on Twitter last night.

Meanwhile, reports shared inputs from Joint commissioner (Traffic) Pravin Padwal and L&T engineer Mr. Thackeray to suggest that the incident took place due to some technical glitch. The police official told media that they contacted the concerned IT team regarding this and the display board has been closed until it is fixed.

