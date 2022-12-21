e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMumbai: Diversion near Haji Ali Dargah goes viral for displaying 'Smoke Weed Everyday' message; watch video

Mumbai: Diversion near Haji Ali Dargah goes viral for displaying 'Smoke Weed Everyday' message; watch video

A video from Mumbai has stunned commuters with an unlikely advisory text that rolled out on a digital display screen near a road diversion in the city

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Diversion near Haji Ali Dargah goes viral for displaying 'Smoke Weed Everyday' message; watch video | Twitter
Follow us on

Mumbai's popular tourist destination and religious site Haji Ali saw visitors leave stunned as they travelled through the area. A signboard next to the diversion near Haji Ali Dargah carried an unusual message for drivers and motorists taking the route. "Smoke Weed Everyday" was scrolling in bold red fonts on a digital display there.

Watch viral video

Read Also
Chinese runner 'Uncle Chen' goes viral for completing a marathon while chain-smoking a pack of...
article-image

Why would any official signboard promote the consumption of drugs and intoxicants? This thought made people identify a technical glitch on the Mumbai-based road which was further clarified by officials from L&T, the company which installed an LED display board for diversion from Haji Ali to Lotus junction.

The video from Mumbai has stunned commuters over the unlikely advisory message that flashed on the digital display screen. The footage has gone viral on social media since being shared on Twitter last night.

Meanwhile, reports shared inputs from Joint commissioner (Traffic) Pravin Padwal and L&T engineer Mr. Thackeray to suggest that the incident took place due to some technical glitch. The police official told media that they contacted the concerned IT team regarding this and the display board has been closed until it is fixed.

Read Also
Biker performs road stunt on Lower Parel flyover, Mumbai Police responds to viral video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Truck enters railway platform in Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

WATCH: Truck enters railway platform in Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

Mumbai: Diversion near Haji Ali Dargah goes viral for displaying 'Smoke Weed Everyday' message;...

Mumbai: Diversion near Haji Ali Dargah goes viral for displaying 'Smoke Weed Everyday' message;...

Viral video: Male artist belly dancing to Madhuri Dixit's 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' has impressively...

Viral video: Male artist belly dancing to Madhuri Dixit's 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' has impressively...

WATCH: Dynamite choreography by BTS edited by ARMY, viral video shows popular Korean band dancing to...

WATCH: Dynamite choreography by BTS edited by ARMY, viral video shows popular Korean band dancing to...

Viral photo: Fake or real? Twitter calls 'Green snake' image shared by forest officer as computer...

Viral photo: Fake or real? Twitter calls 'Green snake' image shared by forest officer as computer...