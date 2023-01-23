e-Paper Get App
Mumbai Concert: Legendary music artists Zakir Hussain, Vikku Vinayakram, and John MacLaughlin hug and greet each other in an adorable video; WATCH

A video of the three Musketeers of 'Shakti' reuniting for a concert in Mumbai and spending time together has gone viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Viral Video (Shakti band) |
Mumbai: Meeting like-minds is a joyous moment for many, especially when it comes to creativity and art. A video of the three Musketeers of 'Shakti' reuniting for a concert in Mumbai and spending time together has gone viral. The trio, Zakir Hussain, Vikku Vinayakram, and John MacLaughlin can be seen enjoying some laughter and off-stage moments together and the footage is sure to spread positive vibes. Watch video:

article-image

This Sunday was a musical one for Mumbaikars as many tuned in for a live music concert of the Shakti, a fusion band that comprises Vikku Vinayakram, John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Selvaganesh Vinayakram. It was held in Worli, Mumbai, and the video from there is all over the internet.

Almost a half-century ago, Shakti startled the musical world, and their journey continues. Their dynamic musical hybrid captivated audiences worldwide, inspiring generations of musicians, artists, and thinkers from all walks of life to embark on their own cross-cultural journeys. The band is reportedly on a world tour.

article-image

