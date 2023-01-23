Mumbai Concert: Legendary music artists Zakir Hussain, Vikku Vinayakram, and John MacLaughlin hug and greet each other in an adorable video; WATCH

Viral Video (Shakti band) |

Mumbai: Meeting like-minds is a joyous moment for many, especially when it comes to creativity and art. A video of the three Musketeers of 'Shakti' reuniting for a concert in Mumbai and spending time together has gone viral. The trio, Zakir Hussain, Vikku Vinayakram, and John MacLaughlin can be seen enjoying some laughter and off-stage moments together and the footage is sure to spread positive vibes. Watch video:

Iconic clip taken by @jairamvgj whose company Hyperlink Brand solutions is promoting the performance of legendary Fusion Group ‘Shakti’ today in Mumbai.(I won’t miss it!) John Mclaughlin, Zakir Hussain & the amazing Vikku Vinayakram fooling around with one of their tracks.👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZPaXIRmmPG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2023

The Most beautiful thing happened today!!!! 50 years of friendship! What a blessed moment to witness this!



Video courtesy : Swaminathan Selvaganesh. pic.twitter.com/tQ0IEAsUee — Ghatam GiridharUdupa (@ghatamudupa) January 21, 2023

This Sunday was a musical one for Mumbaikars as many tuned in for a live music concert of the Shakti, a fusion band that comprises Vikku Vinayakram, John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Selvaganesh Vinayakram. It was held in Worli, Mumbai, and the video from there is all over the internet.

Almost a half-century ago, Shakti startled the musical world, and their journey continues. Their dynamic musical hybrid captivated audiences worldwide, inspiring generations of musicians, artists, and thinkers from all walks of life to embark on their own cross-cultural journeys. The band is reportedly on a world tour.

