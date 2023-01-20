Shakti — The 50th Anniversary India Tour, Azad Hind: Republic Day Special Walk and more... top picks of the week

Pic: shakti50.com

Shakti — The 50th Anniversary India Tour

What could be better on a Sunday than listening to a live music concert? Shakti is a fusion band. It comprises John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Selvaganesh Vinayakram. Almost a half-century ago, Shakti startled the musical world, and their journey continues. Their dynamic musical hybrid captivated audiences worldwide, inspiring generations of musicians, artists, and thinkers from all walks of life to embark on their own cross-cultural journeys. The band is on the road with a world tour that kicks off in India.

When: Jan 22, 6 pm

Where: Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Worli, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Azad Hind: Republic Day Special Walk

During the First War of Independence, the freedom struggle began in 1857. After Tilak’s death, the city quickly became a hotbed of political activity related to the freedom movement, with Mahatma Gandhi and Mohamad Ali Jinnah taking over the mantle. The place witnessed many important events in the freedom struggle. During the walk, explore the precinct and stories of its connections with the Indian independence movement. The highlights of the tour are Gandhiji-nnah, underground radio stations, Mumbai’s first freedom fighters, etc.

When: Jan 26, 9 am

Where: Tejpal Auditorium, Grant Road, Mumbai

To book a place visit: khakitours.com

Fruitfully Yours

Mad Over Donuts brings back its favourite fruit flavoured donuts. Flavours like Raspberry Split, Appley Ever After, and Blueberry Blast are delectable treats. These donuts will surely excite your taste buds with their unique and delicious flavours. These donuts are perfect for a morning pick up or as a sweet treat. One can head to the nearest MOD store or order online!

Mukund

When: Till Jan 31

Where: All Mad Over Donuts outlets

To order visit: order.madoverdonuts.com

The Hunchback of Notre Dame the Musical

If you are in the mood to watch a musical play, then this might excite you. The youth group, with the help of the adults, is putting on a performance of The Hunchback of Notre Dame the Musical. This musical is an adaptation of the book by Victor Hugo titled Notre Dame de Paris. The musical is being staged in honour of the 75th Jubilee Celebration of the Novenas to the Mother of Pepertual Succour which draws thousands of people every Wednesday from all over Mumbai. The musical is open to everyone and is free of charge.

When: Jan 27, 28 and 29, 6:45 pm

Where: St. Michael Church, Quadrangle, Lady Jamshedji Road, Mahim West, Mumbai

Very Viral Content - A Standup Comedy Show

Very Viral Content is a hilarious stand-up comedy show with thought-provoking routines that will keep you laughing all night. Enjoy some of the funniest comedians’ wit and charm as they share their unique perspectives on life, relationships, and more. This show will keep you hooked with clever one-liners and side-splitting stories. Join in for an evening of hearty laughter and entertainment.

When: Jan 22, 10 pm

Where: The J Spot, Bandra, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

