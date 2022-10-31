Morbi bridge collapse: 'Act of God' vs 'Act of Fraud', netizens revisit PM Modi's old speech criticising Mamata Banerjee govt for flyover collapse; watch video

'Act of God' vs 'Act of Fraud' | Twitter

Gujarat: The Morbi bridge collapsed on October 30, leaving at least 130 dead. Several top leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, along other politicians expressed grief on learning about the unfortunate incident.

Congress leaders attacked the BJP over the bridge collapse. Rajya Sabha member Randeep Surjewala terming it a "man-made tragedy" and held the state government directly responsible for it. Meanwhile, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh asked if the incident was an "act of God or an act of fraud" while alluding to a phrase that Prime Minister Modi had reportedly used at a rally lampooning the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal after the Vivekananda Road flyover collapsed in Kolkata on March 31, 2016, killing many.

Here are some of the examples of BJPMODISHAH regime’s “ACT OF FRAUDS”.

Thanks to research by @gurdeepsappal

All these are because the quality of construction is being compromised for “MONEY” gains as Modi ji explained in Kolkata bridge collapse.#MorbiBridgeCollapse https://t.co/SIjkFnUdVw — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 31, 2022

The video from 2016 showing PM Modi address an infrastructure failure in Bengal has resurfaced on social media after Singh and other alert netizens pulled out the 'Act of God' vs 'Act of Fraud' comments by Modi ji. No sooner Twitter began to trend with the key phrases.

Senior lawyer and politician Prashant Bhushan took to Twitter along with other netizens to question the Indian Prime Minister and asked, "Morbi bridge collapse is act of God, or act of fraud, Modiji?"

Morbi bridge collapse is act of God, or act of fraud, Modiji? pic.twitter.com/FJmhbzv0m0 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 31, 2022

This is not an act of God but an act of fraud. - Modi Ji#मोरबी pic.twitter.com/0bVL1kQRLA — Sanjeev Jha (@Sanjeev_aap) October 30, 2022

Cable Bridge collapse in #Morbi@narendramodi

Act of God ya Act of Froud? pic.twitter.com/8mbIRoF6M8 — alhaz (@ajju__tweets) October 30, 2022

Despite renovation the Morbi bridge in Gujarat it collapsed. The death toll is at 141.

Throwback video from Bengal elections…. 👇



Is it act of fraud ? And close to elections so Act of god ?

@abhishekaitc @PMOIndia#GujaratBridgeCollapse#MorbiBridgeCollapse#khelahobe pic.twitter.com/Dl8YghOVOk — Khela Hobe (@KhelaHobe2024) October 31, 2022

Bridge collapse in West Bengal :-

BJP :- ye "Act of god" nahi "Act of fraud hai"..

Bridge collapse in Morbi Gujrat :-

BJP :- Ispr rajneeti nahi honi chahiye! pic.twitter.com/aa8Y8tEQKO — Girraj Parihar (@rockgirraj9) October 30, 2022