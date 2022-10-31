WATCH_ PM Modi gets emotional, says my heart goes out to Morbi bridge collapse victims |

On October 31, PM Narendra Modi gave a speech at Ekta Nagar on National Unity Day. While giving the speech, Modi got emotional while addressing the bridge collapse accident.

"I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," said PM as he turned emotional.

"Troupes from across the country came to Kevadia to perform traditional dances, but their programme has been cancelled due to present circumstances," PM Modi.

"I express my condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, Govt is with the bereaved families in every manner. Gujarat Govt is carrying out relief & rescue ops since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Govt." He further added.

State govenment announces compensation

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The National Disaster Response Force rushed three teams to Morbi district.

Following the accident, Modi has cancelled his road show, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad Monday ahead of the state Assembly polls, BJP sources said.

A "page committee sammelan", scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Modi's virtual presence, has been put off, they added.