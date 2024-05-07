 Kerala Murder: Man Kills Wife, Daughter, Before Attempting To End Own Life In Kollam
The accused, Sreeju, a 46-year-old man from Poothakkulam, is suspected to have given them poison before cutting their throats, police said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Kollam: A man allegedly killed his wife and daughter by slitting their throats before attempting to kill himself in Paravur, in Kerala's southern district of Kollam on Tuesday.

Details Of People Involved

The accused, Sreeju, a 46-year-old man from Poothakkulam, is suspected to have given them poison before cutting their throats, police said. His wife Preetha (39) and Sreenandha (12) were found dead in their house this morning. Though Sreeju also tried to kill his elder son Sreerag (17) and later himself, both of them were found in critical condition, Paravur police added.

Official Statement Of The Police

A police officer said financial difficulties were suspected to be behind the killings and attempted suicide. Sreeju is a mason by profession.

"Both the man and his son are under treatment. The son has been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the man was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College," he said.

Further details can be divulged only after a detailed investigation, the police added.

