e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOver 100 people die in Morbi bridge collapse, says Gujarat Information Department

Over 100 people die in Morbi bridge collapse, says Gujarat Information Department

More than 100 people died after the Morbi cable bridge collapsed last evening.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 07:12 AM IST
article-image
Over 100 people die in Morbi bridge collapse, says Gujarat Information Department |
Follow us on

Morbi: More than 100 deaths have been reported till the early morning after the collapse of a nearly century-old suspension bridge into the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city, as per the Gujarat Information Department.

"More than 100 deaths have been reported till early morning. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. The Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting search operations," said the Gujarat Information Department.

Read Also
Gujarat bridge collapse: PM Modi cancels road show in wake of Morbi tragedy
article-image

It was reported that over 68 people lost their lives and the death toll increased to 100 in the unfortunate incident that occurred on Sunday evening.

The rescue operation is still underway. The Indian Army had reached the spot at around 3 am. The army is trying to recover the bodies. Teams of NDRF are also carrying out rescue operations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Over 100 people die in Morbi bridge collapse, says Gujarat Information Department

Over 100 people die in Morbi bridge collapse, says Gujarat Information Department

Gujarat bridge collapse: PM Modi cancels road show in wake of Morbi tragedy

Gujarat bridge collapse: PM Modi cancels road show in wake of Morbi tragedy

Gujarat bridge collapse: State govt sets up 5-member SIT to probe tragedy

Gujarat bridge collapse: State govt sets up 5-member SIT to probe tragedy

Gujarat bridge collapse kills at least 77: 3 NDRF teams rushed to spot, another to be airlifted

Gujarat bridge collapse kills at least 77: 3 NDRF teams rushed to spot, another to be airlifted

Maharashtra loses one more mega project; SAFRAN’s MRO project goes to Telangana, politics...

Maharashtra loses one more mega project; SAFRAN’s MRO project goes to Telangana, politics...