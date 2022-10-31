Over 100 people die in Morbi bridge collapse, says Gujarat Information Department |

Morbi: More than 100 deaths have been reported till the early morning after the collapse of a nearly century-old suspension bridge into the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city, as per the Gujarat Information Department.

"More than 100 deaths have been reported till early morning. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. The Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting search operations," said the Gujarat Information Department.

Gujarat | Early morning visuals from the accident site in #Morbi where more than 100 people have lost their lives after a cable bridge collapsed.



Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi is also present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/TxtzWySFGT — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Gujarat | Early morning visuals from Morbi Civil Hospital where the patients injured in the Morbi cable bridge collapse are admitted.



More than 100 people died after the cable bridge collapsed yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/S9zv3s8HIP — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

It was reported that over 68 people lost their lives and the death toll increased to 100 in the unfortunate incident that occurred on Sunday evening.

Morbi cable bridge collapse | Search & Rescue operation underway.



The rescue operation is still underway. Indian Army had reached here around 3 at night. We are trying to recover the bodies. Teams of NDRF are also carrying out rescue operations: Major Gaurav, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/StD0Y8xOir — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

