Over 100 people die in Morbi bridge collapse, says Gujarat Information Department

Morbi: More than 100 deaths have been reported till the early morning after the collapse of a nearly century-old suspension bridge into the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city, as per the Gujarat Information Department.
"More than 100 deaths have been reported till early morning. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. The Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting search operations," said the Gujarat Information Department.
It was reported that over 68 people lost their lives and the death toll increased to 100 in the unfortunate incident that occurred on Sunday evening.
The rescue operation is still underway. The Indian Army had reached the spot at around 3 am. The army is trying to recover the bodies. Teams of NDRF are also carrying out rescue operations.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)