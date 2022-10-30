WATCH: Video purports to show youth vandalising cables prior to Gujarat bridge collapse; BJP worker alleges conspiracy absent proof

In the video, all that can be seen is a crowd thronging the bridge as they pass, with some people kicking their heels | Video screengrab

Wasting no time in milking a tragedy which cost at least 60 people their lives for political gain, BJP worker Arun Yadav shared a video of a group of youths crowded together on the cable bridge that collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi district on Sunday, which he claimed showed the youths "hitting the cable with their feet" immediately prior to the tragic accident.

The video shows a crowd of people walking on the bridge, and is edited to make it seem as though something untoward was occurring. However, it is unclear if that is the case - in the video, all that can be seen is a crowd thronging the bridge as they pass, with some people kicking their heels. Certainly, it does not seem like an act of vandalism or malice.

But BJP worker Arun Yadav nonetheless presented this video as supposed proof of a "conspiracy to defame Gujarat," adding that the supposed perpetrators of this "conspiracy" should be jailed immediately.

Yadav declined to go into details regarding the motives or any specifics in regard to this "conspiracy."

More than 60 people, including children, were killed and over 100 were missing as the hanging bridge on the Machhu dam in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening, informed the Gujarat Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja, who was present at the scene.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has dispatched three teams to rescue people in the mishap that occurred earlier on Sunday when several people fell into the Machchhu river after a nearly century-old suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi city, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel said instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the Chief Minister said.