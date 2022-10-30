Gujarat cable bridge collapse: PM Modi announces ex-gratia, Amit Shah says NDRF en route

Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in the state's Morbi on Sunday and sought "urgent mobilisation" of teams for the rescue operations.

At least 35 people, including children, were killed and over 100 were missing as the hanging bridge on the Machhu dam in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said to news agency IANS.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while expressing his grief on the incident, said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will reach the spot soon.

"3 NDRF teams have already been dispatched--two from Gandhinagar and one from Baroda--to assist in the rescue operation following an accident in Gujarat's Morbi city in which several people fell into Machchhu river after a suspension bridge collapsed," said DG NDRF Atul Karwal.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, in which several people are feared injured. Following the incident, ambulances reached the spot.

Morbi's former MLA Kantilal Amrutiya told the local media that he and his team had fished out at least 8 bodies and more than 80 persons are trapped in the Machhu river, after the hanging bridge collapsed.

The bridge was closed for the last two years and was reopened after renovation just a day ago. As it was Sunday and Diwali vacations are on more than 500 people, including children, had come to see the hanging bridge when the accident occurred, Morbi city Congress chief Rajeshbhai Kavar said.

PM urges speedy rescue ops

The Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi has asked for close monitoring of the situation and delivery of all possible help to the affected persons.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," the PMO tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupender Patel said instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the Chief Minister said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(with inputs from agencies)