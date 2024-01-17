Monkey Returns iPhone After Getting Fruit Drink At Vrindavan Temple, Video Of 'Exchange Deal' Goes Viral

Monkeys are known for their mischievous behaviour. Cities like Vrindavan and Mathura often witness incidents where monkeys steal personal items of people and run away. On some occasions, monkeys had to be "bribed" in order to get the valuables back. In a similar incident that happened on January 6 in Vrindavan, a monkey was offered a fruit drink in order to get an iPhone back from it. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The viral video, surfaced on Instagram, shows two monkeys sitting atop a structure, with one of them holding a man's iPhone. As the man was trying to get his stolen mobile phone back, a crowd had gathered to help him. To get the man's pricy iPhone back, they started throwing a pack of Frooti at the monkey. As soon as the monkey grabs Frooti thrown at it, the iPhone slips from its hand. A person catches the mobile phone.

Monkey Hands Over iPhone For Fruit Drink:

Incident Happened At Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir

The incident happened at Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir in Vrindavan. The person who uploaded the video captioned it: "Vrindavan's Monkeys. iPhone sold in one Frooti.'' The video drew a lot of reactions with people saying that monkeys are stealing mobile phones and other items to get food for them in exchange.

"This is called the barter system," a user commented on the video. Another wrote: "Monkeys have new ideas on how to get food." ''The deal is to know how to exchange something that the monkey likes," read another comment.