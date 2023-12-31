Indore: Youth Slaps Monkey, Forest Department Launches Manhunt |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video is going viral in which a young man is seen slapping a monkey for making a reel, due to which the monkey falls down. The Divisional Forest Officer has come to know about the matter after which the forest department began an investigation into the case. A fifteen seconds video has gone viral on Instagram from an account named Motivation Word.

The video is said to have been made in Tincha Fall near Indore, but information about when it was shot is not available. In the video, a monkey is seen sitting on a railing. A young man approaches him with some food items. Seeing him, the monkey also comes near and starts eating. After this the young man suddenly slaps on the face of monkey.

Due to this the monkey falls from the railing, but gets up and runs away towards the forest. After the video went viral, advocate Abhijeet Pandey has given a written application to Indore Forest Division DFO Mahendra Singh Solanki demanding registration of the case. He also announced a reward for revealing the identity of the youth.

Complainants say that a case should be registered against the young man who harassed wildlife. As soon as the incident came to light, DFO Solanki set up a team from forest department to probe the case. The forest department has received some information, but a search for the youth is on.

DFO Solanki said that instructions have been given to register a case against the youth seen in the video. A team has been set up to find out the identity of the accused and also to find his location and other details. ‘We will take so strict action against the accused that it will become an example for the people to not tease or hit animals in the forest and tourist places,’ DFO Solanki said.