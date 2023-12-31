Disproportionate Assets Case In Indore: Court Orders Attachment Of Rs 1.28 Cr Property Of Kin | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Saturday ordered the confiscation of Rs 1.28 crore worth of property of in-laws, children and wife of deputy collector late Hukumchand Soniage (64), in a corruption case of 2011. According to district prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava the Court of Ganga Charan Dubey passed an order against late Hukumchand, then deputy collector Shajapur and resident of Ujjain.

The people whose properties have been attached are his wife Sushma and daughters Anjali, Sonalika, Preeti, Sarita, Pramila (deceased), Rekha Verma (mother-in-law of Sonalika) and Ajay Verma (son-in-law of Hukumchand). The court ordered that an amount of Rs 1.28 crore be recovered from the movable and immovable properties and insurance policies of these persons.

The prosecution in the case was represented by Special Public Prosecutor Padma Jain. According to SPP Jain said that a case of disproportionate property acquired by the accused deputy collector Hukumchand amounting to Rs 1 crore 77 lakh 55 thousand 751 was registered by the Lokayukta Ujjain in 2011.

DSP OP Sagoriya after confidential verification found the complaint about corruption by the accused to be true. It was further found that the accused had purchased houses, plots and vehicles in the name of his wife and daughters using the ill-gotten money.

Thereafter, information was sent to Headquarters Bhopal and a raid was conducted after obtaining a search warrant from Special Court Shajapur. The Court specifically observed that corruption is dangerous for society and family and corrupt conduct is reflected in the actions of the affected person throughout his life and even after his death.

Such an act is condemnable and not worthy of generosity. Just as it cannot be predicted when a fish will drink or not drink water while in water, similarly, it is difficult to predict when a government servant may misuse his position while serving.