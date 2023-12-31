Blindfolded Suicide In Indore: Hospital Technician Hangs Self, Dies | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old private hospital technician committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place at Khajrana police station area on Friday. His body was found blindfolded with a handkerchief and his hands were tied with a mobile phone cable. CCTV cameras were installed in the house but he switched them off.

The police found a 13-page suicide note from the spot in which he apoligised to all his family members and asked for forgiveness over the extreme decision. He wrote in the suicide note, ‘It is very difficult to leave everyone behind. But I can't trouble everyone anymore, this was it for me. Forgive me, everyone be happy and goodbye everyone.

Whichever work I do, it is not successful.’ He had opened a shop before lockdown, which could also not be successful. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Hemant Rajput, a resident of Harda and was staying at his sister’s house in Nyay Nagar.

Hemant’s uncle Subhash said that Hemant was a technician in Phoenix Hospital and was living at his sister’s house. His sister had gone to Harda at her parent’s house and Hemant was living with his brother-in-law. His brother-in-law is a radiologist in a city hospital and was at his office. Hemant was alone in the house as he had a night shift.

When one of his sisters came to the house around 7 pm, it was found locked from inside and Hemant was unresponsive. The neighbours told his family members that Hemant had not come outside that day, the family members called on his mobile phone which went unanswered. When the family members broke the gate and entered the house, they were shocked to see Hemant hanging from the ceiling.

He was blindfolded with a handkerchief and his hands were tied with a mobile phone cable. Subhash added that Hemant had switched off the cameras before taking the extreme step. He was the only son of his parents and his father is a retired sub-inspector. The police launched a probe into the case to know the actual reason behind the death and conducted a post-mortem of the deceased.