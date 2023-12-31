Indore: School Student Killed In Tractor-Bike Collision, 2 Hurt | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A school student was killed while his two friends got injured after they were hit by a tractor in Hatod area, police said on Saturday. It is said that they were returning home when they were hit by the tractor. Police have registered a case against the errant driver of the tractor and began a search for him.

According to Hatod police station staff, the incident took place in Palia village on Friday. The student named Raj was killed while his friend Lucky and another friend got injured. Police registered a case against tractor driver Vishnu on the complaint of Lucky.

He informed the police that he and his friend were on a two-wheeler when the tractor coming from the opposite direction hit them. Raj was critically injured in the accident and was later declared dead by the doctor. It is said that the tractor did not have a registration number. The police are investigating the case and have begun a search for the errant driver.

In another incident, a youth named Tinku was killed after being hit by a car in Kishanganj area, police said on Saturday. Tinku was going somewhere when he was hit by the car and he died during treatment at a city hospital.

In another incident, a recklessly driven vehicle hit a man injuring him critically in Bhanwarkuan area on Friday. According to the police, the man named Mahesh Chouhan, a resident of Samta Nagar was going somewhere when the vehicle coming from the rear side hit him in Udyog Nagar area. He received injuries in his leg, head and other parts of the body. The police have registered a case against the vehicle driver and began a search for him.