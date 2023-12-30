Indore: Grandson, 3 Friends Rob Woman Of ₹80K At Knife-Point

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman was robbed of Rs 80,000 at knife-point by her maternal grandson and his three friends in Banganga. The accused have been arrested by the police.

Banganga police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said that Bhuribai Solanki, a resident of Ramdatt Ka Bhatta, lodged a complaint on Thursday night that she was at her place when her maternal grandson Chhotu reached along with his three friends They pointed a knife at her neck and demanded money. Scared, the woman gave them Rs 80,000.

A relative of the woman was also at the spot and the accused also thrashed him before leaving the place.

According to the woman, the incident happened in the morning of December 25. As she was terrified by the accused, she lodged a complaint three days after the incident.

The police started a search and managed to arrest all the accused from different parts of the city. The police recovered Rs 74,000 and four knives from the possession of the accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Chhotu is addicted to liquor and he was aware that his grandmother had kept some cash at home so he committed the crime. Further investigation into the case was on.