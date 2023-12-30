Indore: Man Arrested For Stealing Camera, Mobile Phone From Wedding Function | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing a video camera and a mobile phone during a wedding function in Shubh Karaj Garden. The person who bought the stolen goods was also arrested.

According to the Bhanwarkuan police, a videography camera and a mobile phone of a videographer worth Rs 5 lakh were stolen during a wedding function on December 26. A case was registered against an unidentified person. During the investigation and video examination, a suspect was seen in the marriage.

The police managed to identify the accused and arrested him. The accused has been identified as Bhupendra alias Bhura Basod, a resident of Bhuri Tekri.

He confessed to stealing the camera and the mobile phone and informed the police that he had sold the same to one Nitanshu Holkar. After that the police also arrested Nitanshu and recovered the camera and the mobile phone from his possession. The accused were being questioned further.

SUV Owner Fined Rs 4,500 After Video Of Youths Atop Car Goes Viral | Representative Image

SUV Owner Fined Rs 4,500 After Video Of Youths Atop Car Goes Viral

The police slapped a fine of Rs 4,500 on an SUV owner after a video of some foreigners sitting atop the vehicle went viral on Friday. The video, said to be of Tukoganj, was captured by a commuter after seeing women atop the car three days ago.

After the video was posted on social media, the traffic police reached the owner’s place on the basis of the registration number of the car and imposed a fine of Rs 4,500 for using retrofitting. The police said that it is dangerous to allow anyone to sit atop the car.

Carrier and pressure horns were also found in the car and they were also removed by the police. It was said that the car owner’s name is Naresh Haryani, a resident of Bhanwarkuan. He informed the police that he had invited the foreign youths to an event at his place.