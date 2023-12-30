Indore: School Of Data Science Partners VE Commercial Vehicles | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The School of Data Science and Forecasting (SDSF), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya took a significant step of partnering with Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) Gurugram in the fields of academia, industry, and research on Friday.

The main objective of this MoU is to promote development in the field of education, as well as to strengthen cohesion and community cooperation in the industry. Vice-chancellor prof Renu Jain presided over the programme.

Head of the department of SDSF, Dr V B Gupta said that SDSF students are able to meet the requirements of the VECV. Along with this, EVP - VECV, Rajesh Mishra outlined the plan to work on various projects, research work, research papers, and patents in the future, which will actively involve students in research and innovation.

Along with this, he assured that the company will provide all possible help to the students and that the experts of the company will help students in the projects, and give them experience from live projects related to real data. SVP – VECV, Sudeep Kumar Deo said that the students of School of Data Science and Forecasting are excelling in our company and we believe that this MoU will be a stepping stone for both SDSF and VECV.

He said that now there is a greater need for data science and analytics, electronics, IoT and computer science along with mechanical engineering in the automobile industry. Vandit Hedau expressed his heartfelt thanks to the guests, heads of various departments, teachers and students of SDSFwere present at this occasion.