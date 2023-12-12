 UP: Monkeys Attack 6-Year-Old Girl In Sambhal, Victim Dies After Falling Off 2nd Floor
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
Monkeys Attack 6-Year-Old Girl In Sambhal | Representational image

Sambhal, December 12: A six-year-old girl died after she fell off the second floor on being chased by a troop of monkeys. The incident was reported from Sirsi town in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The girl was sitting with her grandfather when the monkeys attacked her. She was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries where doctors declared her brought dead.

Kirti used to study in class 2

One of her family members said, "Kirti used to study in class 2. She was chatting with her grandfather Chandra Pal on the house terrace while others were working downstairs. All of a sudden, we heard her screaming for help. Before we could climb upstairs, we heard aloud thud and found her in a pool of blood."

