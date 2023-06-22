Madhya Pradesh: Monkey That Attacked 20 People In Rajgarh Located Via Drone, Captured And Caged | Twitter

A monkey that created panic in Madhya Pradesh after attacking around 20 people in the state's Rajgarh region has been captured with the help of drones. Following the capture, the team of officials tranquilised the animal and put it in a cage. This update in the case came as a relief to residents who were recently living in fear of the notorious monkey.

A rescue team was reportedly called in from Ujjain to catch hold of the 'most wanted' monkey that was on an attacking spree earlier this June. With the assistance of local officials and residents there, the operation was successful.

People raise 'Jai Bajrang Bali' slogan

It was learned that the monkey had injured young children as well during its ferocious attack. Following the capture and the forest department carrying it in an animal rescue vehicle, people dramatically lauded the efforts of the team and chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Bajrang Bali" slogans.

Civic Body Announced Rs 21,000 Reward

The Rajgarh Municipality Chairman announced a reward of Rs 21,000 to the one who cages and produces the monkey to the authorities.

“Our effort is to catch the monkey safely without any loss or damage to him. The work of catching the monkey must be done by the forest department. Even then we have announced 21 thousand to catch the monkey, we will give a reward of 21 thousand to whoever catches the monkey and releases it safely,” the Municipality Chairman Vinod Sahu earlier told media.