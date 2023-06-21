 On Cam: Notorious Monkey Bites 25 People In MP's Rajgarh, Civic Body Announces Rs 21k Award
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreOn Cam: Notorious Monkey Bites 25 People In MP's Rajgarh, Civic Body Announces Rs 21k Award

On Cam: Notorious Monkey Bites 25 People In MP's Rajgarh, Civic Body Announces Rs 21k Award

In the last 15 days, about 15 to 20 people including 5 to 7 children, have been attacked and injured by the monkey

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A notorious monkey is on a biting-spree in Rajgarh, attacking nearly 25 residents, including 5 children, so far.

The Rajgarh Municipality Chairman has announced a reward of Rs 21,000 for anyone who cages the monkey.

Read Also
Yoga Day 2023: MP's Ganga Performs Asans On Flowing Waters Of Narmada
article-image

The monkey bit the people so profusely that most of them had to get stitches.

There is panic among the people of the city. The municipality team and administration tried their best to catch the monkey but could not succeed. Therefore, a reward of Rs. 21000 has been announced by the municipality Chairman, Vinod Sahu.

Read Also
Yoga Day 2023: 6 Quick Yoga Asanas For Glowing Skin
article-image

Along with this, the forest team and Municipality are trying to catch the monkey.

“Our effort is to catch the monkey safely without any loss or damage to him. The work of catching the monkey must be done by the forest department. Even then we have announced 21 thousand to catch the monkey, we will give a reward of 21 thousand to whoever catches the monkey and releases it safely,” said the Municipality Chairman Vinod Sahu.

Read Also
Indore: Man Arrested For Sexually Harassing 6-Yr-Old Daughter
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Fire at shopping mall in Indore; no casualty

Fire at shopping mall in Indore; no casualty

MP: One Killed, Another Injured As Their Bike Rams Tractor At Indore– Ahmedabad Highway

MP: One Killed, Another Injured As Their Bike Rams Tractor At Indore– Ahmedabad Highway

Yoga Day 2023: Indore Mayor, Culture Minister Performs Yoga In The Programmes Held In The City

Yoga Day 2023: Indore Mayor, Culture Minister Performs Yoga In The Programmes Held In The City

On Cam: Notorious Monkey Bites 25 People In MP's Rajgarh, Civic Body Announces Rs 21k Award

On Cam: Notorious Monkey Bites 25 People In MP's Rajgarh, Civic Body Announces Rs 21k Award

Yoga Day 2023: Indore Central Jail Inmates Perform Yoga With MP Shankar Lalwani On International...

Yoga Day 2023: Indore Central Jail Inmates Perform Yoga With MP Shankar Lalwani On International...