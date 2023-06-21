On Cam: Notorious Monkey Bites 25 People In MP's Rajgarh, Civic Body Announces Rs 21k Award

Representative Image | Pixabay

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A notorious monkey is on a biting-spree in Rajgarh, attacking nearly 25 residents, including 5 children, so far.

The Rajgarh Municipality Chairman has announced a reward of Rs 21,000 for anyone who cages the monkey.

The monkey bit the people so profusely that most of them had to get stitches.

There is panic among the people of the city. The municipality team and administration tried their best to catch the monkey but could not succeed. Therefore, a reward of Rs. 21000 has been announced by the municipality Chairman, Vinod Sahu.

Along with this, the forest team and Municipality are trying to catch the monkey.

“Our effort is to catch the monkey safely without any loss or damage to him. The work of catching the monkey must be done by the forest department. Even then we have announced 21 thousand to catch the monkey, we will give a reward of 21 thousand to whoever catches the monkey and releases it safely,” said the Municipality Chairman Vinod Sahu.